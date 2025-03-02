Chinese company, NEVs begins vehicles’ deliveries in Pakistan’s major cities

China’s BYD, a global leader in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), and Pakistan’s Mega Motor Company (MMC) Private Limited have commenced vehicle deliveries in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

According to an official statement, the companies plan to roll out 100 units within the first 48 hours.

BYD Pakistan also announced showroom locations in the three cities, emphasizing its commitment to advancing sustainable mobility in the country.

In April, BYD partnered with MMC to introduce innovative NEV solutions to Pakistan.

By June 2024, HUBCO, through MMC Private Limited, expanded into the electric vehicle sector in collaboration with BYD Auto Industry Limited, the development was shared by HUBCO in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

With the launch of the SEAL and ATTO 3 models, both companies have reaffirmed their confidence in Pakistan’s automobile market.

BYD and MMC also plan to establish up to 15 centers across Pakistan in 2025, signaling a long-term investment in the country’s EV sector.

“This marks a significant milestone for BYD in Pakistan,” said Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan. “Through technological innovation, we aim to contribute to the country’s green development journey and provide sustainable mobility solutions.”

Danish Khaliq, Vice President of Sales & Strategy at MMC, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The launch of BYD vehicles in Pakistan is the start of an exciting new chapter.

We are committed to driving the country toward a cleaner and more sustainable future with world-class NEV technology,” Gwadar Pro reported.