Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes highest-paid actors’ list for 2024

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes’ highest-paid actors’ list for 2024 after his whopping fees for ‘Red One’ and ‘Moana 2.’

While ‘Red One’ opened to negative reviews and poor box office performance in November last year, Dwayne Johnson kept pushing the movie online through his social media accounts.

With the Hollywood star’s consistent marketing, ‘Red One’ drew a record 50 million viewers in its opening weekend when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video in December 2024.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly received $50 million in up-front fees for acting and producing, along with a buyout of back-end participation for both roles, making it the highest fee-plus-buyout total in history for a single movie, as per the publication.

According to Forbes, the Hollywood actor’s deal for ‘Moana 2’, ‘Red One’ receipts and earnings from his older titles have been estimated at $88 million last year, making him the highest-paid actor of 2024.

He is followed by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds with an estimated $85 million while Kevin Hart remains the third with an estimated $81 million.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman are fourth and fifth on the Forbes list, respectively.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is set to produce the film adaptation of the It Takes Two video game.

The video game was released in 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, later arriving on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The video game, which follows a couple turned into dolls trying to fix their relationship, has sold over 20 million copies by October 2024.

While Dwayne Johnson was announced as a producer, rumors also suggested that he might also star in the film.