Jack Whitehall dishes on exciting updates of Brit Awards 2025

Jack Whitehall is returning to British Record Industry Trust awards show for the fifth time.

During an interview with Sun, the Bad Education actor has dished on exciting plans for an upcoming BRIT Awards 2025.

“I know Sam Fender and Jade will be up for it,” the English comedian began by saying.

On March 1, Sam Fender and Jade Thirlwall will perform at BRIT 2025 awards, which will take place in London.

“They’re always up for a laugh and don’t take themselves too seriously, ” he told the outlet. “Charli XCX is great too, and she’s the big story of the year. I’ll throw in some Brat jokes.”

Referring to the death of Liam Payne, Whitehall continued, “It’s really lovely that we have this moment within the show to pay tribute and remember him. I have lots of really great memories of Liam.”

One Direction’s former member Payne died in October 2024, at the age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Before concluding, the 36-year-old actor lauded, “He was always game for fun. I filmed some sketches with him – not everyone is up for that, but he always made time.”