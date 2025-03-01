Nestlé Pakistan Launches 100,000-Tree Urban Forest Initiative in partnership with CDA Islamabad



Nestlé Pakistan, as part of its sustainability vision, has partnered with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to green Islamabad with 100,000 new trees. This large-scale plantation drive, inaugurated by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, is part of Nestlé’s commitment to environmental sustainability under its Nestlé Cares initiative. The project aligns with the company’s goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050 and contributes to reducing the carbon footprint.

The launch event was attended by key government and private sector representatives, including Secretary Interior Capt (retd) Khurram Agha, Secretary Climate Change Aisha Humera, Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Swiss Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Claudia Thomas, along with Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña.

Speaking at the event, Coordinator to the PM on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing climate change. “This urban forest initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration. Nestlé’s support in driving this project with CDA highlights the critical role businesses can play in creating a sustainable future. We are not just planting trees; we are investing in the well-being of future generations,” she stated.

Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña reiterated the company’s dedication to sustainability, saying, “Climate change is an undeniable challenge, and we all have a responsibility to take action. Nestlé continues to invest in initiatives like urban forests to create long-term environmental benefits. Reversing deforestation and promoting green spaces are essential steps toward a better tomorrow.”

He further highlighted that Nestlé’s continuous investment in renewable energy and environmental projects reflects its broader commitment to creating shared value for communities.

Secretary Interior Capt (retd) Khurram Agha expressed optimism about the initiative, saying, “I hope this effort inspires more organizations and individuals to take part in climate action, aligning with Pakistan’s broader environmental goals.”

Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani also stressed the importance of youth involvement, noting that students from schools and colleges will actively participate in the initiative, fostering environmental awareness among the younger generation.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated Nestlé’s efforts and stated, “This 100,000-tree urban forest marks a major step in CDA’s mission to plant 1 million trees in Islamabad by 2025. We invite other corporations to join hands in making Islamabad greener and more sustainable.”

The urban forest will feature 100,000 indigenous tree species, including Kachnar, Sukhchain, Sapium, Amaltas, and Jacaranda, enhancing biodiversity and ecological resilience. This initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 (Climate Action) and 15 (Life on Land).

With a 35-year legacy in Pakistan, Nestlé remains committed to sustainability, ensuring that its initiatives contribute to environmental conservation and community well-being.