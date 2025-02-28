KP govt announces Ramazan, Eid packages for deserving families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has announced the Ramadan and Eid relief packages for deserving families this year.

Barrister Saif, Special Assistant to the Information Minister of K-P, confirmed that, similar to the previous year, the provincial government will extend the package to support over one million families across the province. Each eligible family will receive Rs10,000 as part of the relief effort.

The funds will be transferred through banks and EasyPaisa in a transparent manner before the 15th of Ramadan. The provincial government will cover the bank and disbursement charges to ensure that the full amount reaches the recipients.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has emphasised the importance of complete transparency in the distribution process. He also instructed that orphans, individuals affected by terrorism, and members of the transgender community be given priority in receiving the package.

Earlier, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) predicted that Ramadan 2025 will likely begin on March 2, based on its calculations of the moon’s visibility.

According to a statement from SUPARCO, the new moon will occur at 5:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 28, 2025, and the moon’s age will be 12 hours at sunset that day. However, due to the moon’s low altitude and distance from Earth, it will be difficult to observe with the naked eye.