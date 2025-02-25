Omer Shahzad ties the knot in Makkah

Pakistani supermodel-turned-actor Omer Shahzad has tied the knot in Makkah, he announced on Monday.

With the wedding season in full buzz in Pakistan, showbiz heartthrob Omer Shahzad has also joined the long list of celebrities who have tied the knot this year, he confirmed with the first pictures on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday evening, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared the first pictures with his better half, from Masjid al-Haram, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia and announced, “A new beginning under the blessed skies of Makkah. May our journey be filled with love, faith, and the blessings of Allah.” He also added the Quranic verse, ‘And We created you in pairs’, in the caption of the two-picture gallery.

However, neither many details about the celebrity wife nor her face were revealed in the post.

Thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity liked his post and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple for this new phase of life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Omer Shahzad is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Bharam’, co-starring Hina Tariq and Rabya Kulsoom. The additional cast of the play also features Zainab Raza, Babar Ali, Salma Hasan, Muhammad Ahmed and Arjumand Rahim among others.

The Naveed Ali Khan directorial, co-written by Sabeen Junaid and Maimoona Aziz, airs Monday to Friday, at 9pm only on ARY Digital.