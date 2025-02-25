Abdul Razzaq Dogar — A fearless and principled bureaucrat’s journey

In a bureaucracy often criticized for inefficiency and corruption, some officers stand out for their unwavering integrity, bold decision-making, and commitment to public service. One such name is Abdul Razzaq Dogar, a PMS (5th batch) officer, who has earned a reputation as a fearless and upright civil servant. Through his relentless dedication, he has left an indelible mark in every administrative role he has undertaken.

Early Life and Education

Hailing from the small village of Nardaki in Nankana Sahib, Abdul Razzaq Dogar’s journey to civil service was marked by academic excellence and professional discipline. After completing his early education at Government Higher Secondary School, Morr Khunda, he pursued FSc from FC College, Lahore and later earned a BSc in Electrical Engineering from UET Lahore.

His professional career began as an SDO (Sub Divisional Officer) at the Ghazi Barotha Hydel Power Project, where he served for four years. However, his destiny lay elsewhere, and in 2013, he cleared the PMS exam, embarking on a journey that would see him redefine governance and public service.

A Career Defined by Integrity and Reform

Abdul Razzaq Dogar’s tenure in civil service has been marked by decisive actions and a commitment to transparency. His postings in various administrative roles-ranging from Deputy Secretary Home Department to Assistant Commissioner in key districts-have been a testament to his unshakable integrity.

Championing Farmers’ Rights in Tandlianwala

As Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala, Dogar emerged as a savior for sugarcane farmers, who had long suffered at the hands of sugar mills and middlemen. He cracked down on the exploitation of farmers by ensuring fair pricing, timely payments, and an end to weight manipulation. His bold stance resulted in over 50 FIRs against violators, setting a precedent for accountability in the agricultural sector.

Defending State Land in Choubara

In Choubara, land encroachments and record tampering were rampant. Abdul Razzaq Dogar took on land mafias and corrupt officials, initiating strict anti-corruption actions against revenue officials and political influences. He dismissed corrupt patwaris and restored transparency, making land administration more accountable.

Historic Anti-Encroachment Drive in Lahore Shalimar

As Assistant Commissioner Lahore Shalimar, Dogar waged a war against powerful land mafias, recovering government land worth billions of rupees. His strict legal actions against influential figures led to multiple arrests and high-profile cases, reinforcing the government’s writ in a city plagued by land-grabbing syndicates.

Setting New Standards in Recruitment Transparency

During his tenure in Mailsi, he supervised the recruitment of patwaris, ensuring a merit-based and corruption-free selection process. His efforts ensured that no political interference or illegal practices could influence government hiring, setting a benchmark for transparency in public sector recruitment.

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Local Government

As Deputy Secretary Establishment in the Local Government Department, Dogar spearheaded inquiries into unauthorized commercial constructions, leading to action against corrupt town planners and officials. His measures curbed unchecked urban expansion, ensuring strict enforcement of municipal regulations.

Food Security and Anti-Corruption Efforts

During his tenure as Deputy Director Food Gujranwala, Dogar played a key role in curbing wheat smuggling and ensuring equitable flour distribution. Later, as Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha, he initiated major crackdowns against corruption in key government departments, including revenue, police, irrigation, and agriculture. His efforts led to the dismissal and legal action against corrupt officials, restoring public trust in governance.

Revamping Solid Waste Management in Multan

As CEO of Multan Waste Management Company, he led the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) campaign, introducing daily operations for garbage collection and anti-encroachment drives. His reforms significantly improved waste management and urban cleanliness, earning him widespread appreciation from the public.

A Legacy of Fearless Leadership

Abdul Razzaq Dogar’s career is a testament to integrity, fearless leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service. In an era where bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption often overshadow governance, he has proved that an honest officer can bring transformative change.

His name stands tall among those rare civil servants who prioritize the welfare of the people over personal gains. Through his bold decisions, transparent policies, and strict law enforcement, Dogar continues to set a benchmark for governance in Pakistan, proving that true leadership is defined by actions, not titles.