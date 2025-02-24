Business community urged to facilitate people during Ramadan

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is a time for compassion, generosity and solidarity, so the business community should play its part in easing the financial burden on people particularly low-income families.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former president Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views through a media statement here Sunday, and urged traders and shopkeepers to sell daily-use items, edibles, groceries, garments and shoes at minimal profit margins during upcoming Ramadan. He said that reducing profit margins on essential items would not only benefit the public but also foster goodwill and trust. He stressed that such initiatives align with the spirit of Ramadan that encourages sharing and caring for the less fortunate.

He also appealed to traders and retailers to avoid hoarding as it often leads to artificial inflation during this sacred month and islam strictly forbids hoarding and profiteering. Malik also urged the government to monitor markets closely to ensure compliance with fair pricing policies. He hoped that the business community would respond positively to this call, demonstrating ethical responsibility and contributing to a more inclusive and compassionate society during Ramadan.