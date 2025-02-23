Commerce Minister assures resolution of carpet sector issues

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the government has prioritized resolving the issues faced by the Carpet Sector and also their concerns related to tax duties.

The meeting focused on key issues facing the carpet sector, particularly concerns related to Regulatory Duties (RDs) and Sales Tax. The delegation briefed the minister on the challenges affecting the industry, highlighting that increasing Regulatory Duties and complexities in Sales Tax are negatively impacting exports. They emphasized the need for government intervention to support businesses and skilled workers associated with the sector. Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government is committed to addressing these challenges and promoting the carpet industry. He further stated that the government is actively working on policies to enhance exports and facilitate businesses, ensuring that traditional industries like the carpet sector can thrive and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market. The meeting concluded with a consensus to enhance public-private collaboration to support the sustainable growth of the carpet industry.