Alia Bhatt surpasses Hollywood icons in global influence

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has achieved another big milestone by becoming one of the most influential celebrities on Instagram.

According to a report by HypeAuditor, Alia Bhatt has secured the second position among the most powerful cinema and actor influencers worldwide.

She has even surpassed international stars like Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez, proving her strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Alia Bhatt continues to gain global recognition not only for her acting but also for her social media influence.

With over 85 million followers on Instagram, she connects with fans through film promotions, brand collaborations, and personal moments. Her strong engagement and wide reach have made her the highest-ranked Indian celebrity on the list, just behind Zendaya.

Apart from films, Alia Bhatt is also known for her contributions to fashion, philanthropy, and global campaigns.

She promotes sustainable fashion through her brand Ed-a-Mamma and actively supports social causes. From her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone to her stunning Met Gala appearance, she has represented India on many international platforms.

With hit films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt’s popularity continues to grow. Her success on Instagram and beyond further cements her place as a global icon, proving that her influence reaches far beyond Bollywood.

Earlier, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly turned down the offer to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Chamunda’. As reported by Indian media, Khan, who has been in talks with Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan for a film, was approached for the recently-announced horror-comedy ‘Chamunda’, starring Alia Bhatt. However, he has declined the offer.

For the unversed, ‘Chamunda’ was announced recently as part of the eight-film slate of Maddock Films’ highly successful horror-comedy universe, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Bhatt in the titular lead.

According to the details, the makers approached Bhatt’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ co-star SRK to cast opposite her in the film. However, he has reportedly turned down the offer, citing his preference not to be a part of an already-established universe. A publication quoted the source saying, “With Amar Kaushik at the helm, Maddock was bullish on casting Shah Rukh Khan for Chamunda with Alia Bhatt. But things didn’t pan out as expected.”

“Shah Rukh Khan didn’t want to enter an already established universe and rather start a new world with Maddock and Amar Kaushik. He has asked the duo to come to him with something fresh and explore a genre never done before,” added the insider.