Wahaj Ali’s viewership drops from 4 billion to 670 million

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, who became a household name after Tere Bin, is facing a rough patch as his latest drama Sunn Mere Dil struggles to gain traction.

Once celebrated for record-breaking viewership, Wahaj’s latest project has left fans disappointed, sparking debates about his script choices. With his performance as Murtasim in Tere Bin, Wahaj Ali shattered records, amassing nearly 4 billion views on YouTube. The drama’s phenomenal success in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other Urdu-speaking regions cemented his place as one of the most sought-after actors.

However, Sunn Mere Dil, his latest drama, has fallen short of expectations. Despite airing 38 episodes, the drama has only reached 670 million views, a sharp decline from Tere Bin’s success. With the final episode set to air on February 19, even crossing 800 million views appears challenging.

Viewers, who expected another blockbuster from the same production house as Tere Bin, are now urging Wahaj to be more selective with his roles. Many believe that the storyline and execution of Sunn Mere Dil lacked the engagement and chemistry that made Tere Bin a global sensation.

Despite the setback, Wahaj’s fans remain optimistic about his upcoming project, Mitti De Bawey, a drama starring Mahira Khan. Officially confirmed by Green Entertainment, the project has already generated massive excitement and many are calling it Wahaj’s big comeback.