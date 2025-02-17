Dossier Foul Play

Political forces cannot resolve important national issues merely with verbal claims. This rule also applies to the opposition camp, where the entire political struggle revolves around agitation, allegations, and the fabrication of misleading narratives. The dossier recently sent to the IMF from the PTI side reflects low standards of political acumen. This immature act is not an unprecedented episode; rather, it substantiates last year’s similar efforts by PTI, precisely aimed at jeopardizing the IMF financial aid package for Pakistan. The former ruling party’s leadership understands the destructive impact of economic turmoil on national stability. Likewise, any sort of interruption or delay in the IMF package may undermine the hard efforts made so far to revive the crippled economy. Unfortunately, previous ruling regimes have not performed well in the economic domain. During its three-and-a-half-year tenure, PTI failed miserably to uplift the economy, leaving the national economy on its knees. After losing the government amid a vote of no confidence, PTI spokespersons joined the former PM’s chorus, portraying a bleak picture of looming economic default. The repeated prophecies of default narrated by the former PM played a key role in spoiling the environment and prospects for much-needed foreign investments.

The following government of PDM could not fully revive the economy that was spoiled by the PTI; however, default was successfully averted. Subsequently, the caretaker setup prior to elections and the recent government have paid special attention to bringing the derailed economy back on track. The consistent efforts of the present government have significantly contributed to the restoration of economic order. Though the process of restoration is slow, positive signs of economic stability have begun to emerge. International forums and monetary institutions are acknowledging the positive direction of Pakistan’s economic acceleration. Ironically, PTI is fixated on the idea of ousting the present government of PML-N at any cost. In order to fulfill this mission, PTI is crossing red lines and repeatedly damaging prime interests with foul play that is not expected from a major national party.

The sending of a controversial dossier to the IMF should not be taken as an isolated act of a few individuals. According to media reports, the dossier prepared by the PTI contains rhetorical accusations and politicized grievances of the former ruling party. Strangely, PTI is presenting its self-perceived case of political victimization, election rigging, and human rights violations to an international organization that primarily deals with monetary matters. The recent dossier episode seems to be a precise replay of negative efforts launched last year by PTI stalwarts to disrupt the approval of the IMF package for Pakistan. Saner quarters are raising pertinent questions about the irresponsible confrontational strategy of PTI, which lacks the ability to choose appropriate forums for resolving internal political differences. The International Monetary Fund does not deal with particular political groups or parties. Loans or financial aid packages are granted to states instead of political parties under universally recognized agreements, which bind the recipient country to abide by the terms for repaying the debts. None of the PTI spokespersons has yet come up with a reasonable justification for politicizing the IMF financial aid package. Undeniably, this is being done deliberately to sabotage the economic revival process, with the obvious aim of blaming the present government of PML-N for inflation and multiple financial hardships.

The tendency to sacrifice national interests over petty political gains is taking root in domestic politics due to the unwise rhetorical methodology of PTI. Disappointingly, the former ruling party is striving hard to disrupt the much-needed financial package, while knowing full well that its negative impacts would directly affect the poor citizens. Undeniably, the party interests of PTI are clashing with the prime interests of Pakistan. No sensible person can deny the value of economic revival for the durable restoration of internal stability. The leadership of PTI is leaving no stone unturned to push the country deeper into the dark pits of a poly-crisis comprising economic downfall, political chaos, and a tainted reputation in the international community. Interestingly, PTI’s own track record regarding human rights, press freedom, and political tolerance remained shady during its three-and-a-half-year tenure. Vigor among PTI’s foreign-based activists regarding the negative portrayal of Pakistan abroad is meaningfully alarming and merits serious introspection. The so-called political strategy of PTI lacks a nationalistic vision and revolves around seeking relief for its imprisoned founding chairman, spoiling the state’s international image, and sabotaging economic stability.

The writer is a student.