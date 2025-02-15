Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ performance earns top rank leaving Zendaya out

Sydney Sweeney has earned a spot on Variety’s 100 Greatest TV Performances of the 21st Century list for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, landing at number 30 defeating Zendaya.

However, Zendaya, who plays the lead role of Rue Bennett, was noticeably absent from the list, leaving fans stunned and frustrated. Zendaya’s powerful portrayal of a drug-addicted teenager in the hit HBO series has earned her two Emmy Awards, yet Variety chose to overlook her, despite her being one of the main stars of the show.

While Sydney Sweeney’s inclusion has been praised for her emotionally charged and volatile performance as Cassie, many fans are questioning how Zendaya was left out.

“Zendaya outperformed everyone on that show-how is she not on the list?” fans expressed on social media, pointing out that she’s the face of Euphoria and a two-time Emmy winner.

Despite Sydney Sweeney’s recognition, many feel that Zendaya, as the face of Euphoria and a two-time Emmy Award winner, deserved to be included. Fans have been vocal in their disappointment, calling it an unfair omission. With Euphoria returning for a third season in 2026, this controversy only adds more to the conversation about which performances are truly worthy of such acclaim. Since its debut, HBO’s Euphoria has been praised as one of the best teen dramas, giving viewers an honest and emotional portrayal of the struggles high school students face.

The show Euphoria and its talented cast including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have earned widespread recognition.