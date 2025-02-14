Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and Meera Ji team up for ‘Bado Badi’

A viral video of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan singing alongside Pakistani actor Meera has been making waves on social media. Known for his unique rendition of songs, Chahat gained immense popularity after his version of the iconic song “Bado Badi” by legendary singer Noor Jehan went viral.

The video amassed 27 million views before being removed by YouTube due to copyright issues. Chahat, who is often seen performing this song at various events, recently shared a video of himself singing “Bado Badi” with actor Meera.

The video, posted on his Instagram handle, has since gone viral, with users leaving humorous comments in response to the clip, like “wow, what a ‘jodi’ (pair)”, “Rip in advance”, and “This old man looks funny”.

Both Meera, known for her English skills and Chahat, famous for his music and controversial statements, often find themselves the subject of public criticism.