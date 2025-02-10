Pakistan’s Carbon Credit Future

Pakistan has made significant strides in leveraging carbon markets as a tool for climate mitigation and economic development. At the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, the country unveiled its Carbon Market Policy Guidelines, marking a major step toward establishing a robust carbon trading mechanism. With a focus on projects like the Delta Blue Carbon Project (DBC)-the world’s largest mangrove restoration initiative-Pakistan is positioning itself as a key player in global carbon credit markets. But what do these developments mean for Pakistan’s climate ambitions and economic future?

At COP29, Pakistan emphasized its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by adopting market-based mechanisms. The Carbon Market Policy Guidelines, launched by the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), outline a framework for trading carbon credits, attracting investment in emission reduction projects, and ensuring compliance with the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Carbon credits operate on a simple principle: businesses and countries that emit less carbon than their allotted quota can sell their surplus as credits to those who exceed their limits. This creates financial incentives for sustainable development while allowing carbon-intensive industries to offset their emissions.

Pakistan’s carbon trading system, as proposed at COP29, will allow private-sector participation, ensuring that businesses investing in green energy, afforestation, and sustainable land management can monetize their climate-friendly activities. The establishment of a National Carbon Registry will ensure transparency and accountability in these transactions.

One of Pakistan’s most notable projects in the carbon credit market is the Delta Blue Carbon Project (DBC). Launched in 2015, this initiative spans approximately 350,000 hectares in the Indus Delta region of Sindh and is regarded as the world’s largest mangrove restoration project. The significance of the DBC project lies in its dual impact:

Carbon Sequestration: Over its 60-year lifespan, the project is expected to sequester 142 million tonnes of CO? equivalent emissions. This is achieved through the restoration and conservation of mangrove forests, which are known to capture and store four times more carbon than terrestrial forests. Economic and Social Benefits: The project has already created around 21,000 jobs for local communities, including opportunities in mangrove planting, fishing, and environmental protection. It has also improved livelihoods across 60 coastal villages, providing better access to healthcare, education, and clean water.

Under the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) mechanism, the project has generated millions of dollars through the sale of carbon credits to international buyers. In 2023, DBC reportedly sold over 1.5 million tonnes of carbon credits to global companies seeking to offset their emissions. This has positioned Pakistan as a pioneer in nature-based climate solutions and a potential leader in blue carbon credits, which specifically focus on carbon sequestration in marine and coastal ecosystems.

Pakistan’s progress in carbon markets presents immense opportunities for economic and environmental sustainability. Here’s what the future holds:

Scaling Up Carbon Credit Initiatives

With COP29 emphasizing carbon trading, Pakistan can expand its carbon credit portfolio beyond mangrove restoration to include projects in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forest conservation. By tapping into nature-based solutions similar to DBC, the country can enhance its carbon sequestration capacity while attracting foreign investment.

Private Sector Engagement

The newly introduced Carbon Market Policy Guidelines will enable private-sector companies in Pakistan to engage in carbon credit trading. Industries such as textiles, cement, and energy-which currently have high emissions-can invest in offset projects and purchase carbon credits to comply with global sustainability standards.

Enhancing Global Partnerships

Pakistan is increasingly engaging with international climate finance institutions and private investors to scale up its carbon credit market. Partnerships with organizations like Verra (a leading carbon credit certification body)and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will help strengthen transparency and credibility in Pakistan’s carbon credit transactions.

Generating Revenue from Carbon Markets

The potential revenue from carbon credits could significantly boost Pakistan’s economy. According to market estimates, Pakistan could earn between $200-500 million annually through the sale of carbon credits by 2030. This revenue can be reinvested in climate resilience projects, strengthening the country’s ability to combat climate-induced disasters like floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

Establishing a Regulatory Framework

A major challenge for Pakistan is ensuring transparent governance in carbon markets. Establishing a National Carbon Registry and strengthening regulatory oversight will be critical to prevent fraudulent carbon credit sales and ensure that revenues are reinvested into sustainable development projects.

Pakistan’s participation in carbon markets, coupled with flagship initiatives like the Delta Blue Carbon Project, signals a new era of climate action and economic opportunity. The agreements reached at COP29 in Baku provide the foundation for a structured carbon credit system, positioning Pakistan as a key player in global climate finance.

By effectively implementing its carbon market policy, engaging the private sector, and ensuring strong regulatory oversight, Pakistan can unlock billions in climate finance, accelerate green growth, and solidify its position as a leader in nature-based climate solutions.

As the world shifts towards carbon neutrality, Pakistan’s efforts in blue carbon markets, afforestation, and emission reduction projects will not only help combat climate change but also drive socio-economic progress for future generations.

The writer is a freelance columnist.