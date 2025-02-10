ICCI President sounds alarm on unfavorable business climate

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has called for urgent action from the relevant authorities to address the mounting challenges faced by the business community in Islamabad.

Speaking at a presentation in the presence of Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad during the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) meeting, Qureshi highlighted the significant rise in the cost of doing business and the heavy tax burdens on local businesses, which are jeopardizing the growth of the city’s economy and could lead to the relocation of businesses abroad.