Pak-Romania Business Council, SPBF sign MoU

The Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC) and the Sri Lanka Pakistan Business Forum (SPBF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Pakistan, Romania, and Sri Lanka. The MoU was signed by Mr. Yasin Joiya, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Lahore, and Mr. Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC. This significant agreement aims to foster greater economic ties and mutual benefits for all three nations. Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, stated, “This partnership will serve as a catalyst for fostering economic cooperation between Romania and Sri Lanka, leveraging Pakistan’s strategic location as a bridge between the two nations. We envision this collaboration to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and growth, ultimately strengthening regional economic ties.