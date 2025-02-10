Pakistan Railways to privatize seven passenger trains

Pakistan Railway on Sunday announced to privatize seven passenger trains to enhance quality and to provide best facilities to its passengers, reported. These seven passenger trains will be privatized through an open bidding process. The private companies who will qualify for technical bids will be eligible to participate in opening financial bidding. Due to delay in preparation of bidding documents all the interested parties were informed to submit their final bids till February 25, 2025. The trains which will be handed over to private sector includes Karachi Express, Farid Express, Bahauddin Zakariya Express, Sukkur Express, Mohenjo Daro Express and Rawalpindi Passenger train.