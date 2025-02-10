Pakistan and IAEA

As global energy dynamics evolve, the demand for cleaner and more sustainable solutions is accelerating. In this transition, nuclear energy has emerged as a game changer, providing a reliable, low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels while strengthening energy security.

In this context, Pakistan explored this alternative in 1956. After years of unwavering efforts, its civil nuclear program stands as a testament to meticulous planning and effective international collaboration. Pakistan civil nuclear program is not only capable of providing power to industries and homes but also drives advancements in medicine, agriculture, and climate resilience.

In 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established with the objective of advancing and expanding the use of atomic energy for peace, health, and prosperity worldwide, in accordance with its Statute. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA. Since 1957, Pakistan has been actively collaborating with IAEA for safe and secure development of nuclear technology. Pakistan’s cooperation with IAEA has been mutually beneficial.

Besides indigenous efforts, Pakistan gained technical prowess from the IAEA’s technical expertise, training programs and assistance in areas like nuclear safety, regulatory frameworks, and peaceful applications of nuclear technology in fields like medicine and agriculture. On the other side, IAEA benefits from Pakistan’s commitment to safeguards and its inclination to share its experiences in developing and managing a peaceful uses of nuclear energy. In line with its ongoing collaboration with the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General IAEA will visit Pakistan in the second week of February 2025.

Pakistan has been an active partner, not just a beneficiary, in its engagement with the IAEA. The collaboration has been genuinely reciprocal, with Pakistan contributing to the Agency’s initiatives across various sectors while also benefiting from its support.

Pakistan continues to host various IAEA sponsored international events on peaceful domains. Additionally, scientists and engineers from Pakistan have contributed to the Agency’s work in various fields. Two institutes of Pakistan – Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), and Pakistan’s National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS) – have the status of IAEA Collaborating Centers for education, training, and technical support.

Likewise, Pakistan’s Center for Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) has become a prominent regional center for nuclear security training in South Asia. The institute has hosted number of IAEA-led regional and international workshops and training programs, strengthening expertise in the field. Likewise, Pakistan is taking part in the Agency’s Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Program, which aims to increase women’s participation in the nuclear field.

Furthermore, Pakistan is consistently contributing to the accomplishment of several UN Sustainable Development Goals through peaceful use of nuclear technology. These include health and well-being, zero hunger, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, quality education, industry innovation & infrastructure, mitigation of Climate Change, sustaining life on land and below water and to increase cooperation with other countries to achieve SDGs.

Reflecting its strong commitment and active role in the IAEA, Pakistan was recently elected as member of Board of Governors (BOG) by consensus at the 68th Session of the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna, representing the Middle East and South Asia region for the term. This marks Pakistan’s 21st term on the IAEA’s BOG.

Pakistan is also one of the recipients of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Program in peaceful uses of nuclear technology. One of the key areas of bilateral collaboration has been the development of nuclear power plants under IAEA safeguards. Pakistan’s nuclear power plants, including Chashma 1-4 and KANUPP 2 and 3, operate with IAEA collaboration, ensuring compliance with international safety. The combined generation capacity of six NPPs is 3620 MW, contributing approximately 7.9 percent of the country’s electricity.

In February 2023 Rafael Mariano Grossi, DG IAEA visited Pakistan. The visit provided an opportunity for the IAEA to witness firsthand progress Pakistan has made in its civil nuclear program. It facilitated discussions on enhancing nuclear safety, as well as exploring avenues for further technical cooperation.

DG IAEA met with top officials, visited key nuclear facilities, and inaugurated significant projects, including the ZODIAC Lab at Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) for agricultural research, spent fuel dry storage and the Cyber Knife cancer treatment. He also announced that Pakistan will serve, under ‘Ray of Hope’ initiative, as IAEA’s Regional Center for cancer treatment. Furthermore, DG IAEA highlighted that Pakistan possesses the technical and engineering capacity to add additional NPPs to its national grid.

A key outcome of the visit was Pakistan’s increased engagement with the IAEA’s initiatives, including advancements in nuclear medicine, health and agricultural productivity. It not only helped exhibit Pakistan’s achievements in peaceful nuclear technologies but also highlights the country’s impeccable safety record, thus, promoting the positive image of a responsible nuclear state. The upcoming visit will further strengthen cooperation between IAEA and Pakistan. It underscores Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and its adherence to international standards.

The upcoming visit will further strengthen cooperation between IAEA and Pakistan. It underscores Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and its adherence to international standards. This visit is expected to focus on further strengthening nuclear safety measures, expanding nuclear energy capabilities, and enhancing technical assistance in medical and agricultural fields.

Given Pakistan’s ambitious plans to expand its nuclear power generation to meet growing energy demands, the IAEA’s support will be crucial in ensuring safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Likewise, the IAEA’s assistance in modernizing Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure and training its workforce will further boost the country’s capability to harness nuclear technology for socio-economic development.

From IAEA perspective, this visit provides an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear program. It allows the agency to engage directly with Pakistani authorities, assess the effectiveness of safeguards, and offer assistance in areas where it is needed. Enhanced Pakistan-IAEA cooperation will not only benefit Pakistan but will also be beneficial to regional countries within the framework of IAEA.

Pakistan is committed to sharing its experience and expertise in peaceful uses of nuclear technology with IAEA Member States through the Agency’s Technical cooperation program and collaborating frameworks. Thus, the future of nuclear cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA remains optimistic, encouraging significant advancements in energy, health, and agriculture for the country.

The writer is a Visiting Faculty at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University and a Visiting Senior Research Associate at Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad