Dar stresses full disclosure in foreign entity dealings

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act (CCIGCT).

Participants included members of the Committee, the Minister for Petroleum and the Minister for Privatisation besides federal secretaries of various ministries and divisions, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press conference.

CCIGCT was briefed on the upcoming transaction(s) to be undertaken under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022 with a foreign government(s).

The DPM directed the concerned ministries to complete all prerequisites before entering into formal negotiations as per provisions of the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022.

He also emphasized upon complete disclosure and transparency in carrying out transactions with entities nominated by foreign governments.