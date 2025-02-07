British businesses invited to explore investment opportunities

Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan on Thursday invited British businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and said that the country offers a favourable environment for foreign investors.

During a meeting with the UK Deputy Speaker and his delegation at the Parliament House, he urged British traders and companies to invest in Pakistan’s energy, technology, and industrial sectors to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.

The delegation included the Political Advisor to the British High Commission and officials from the House of Commons.

Syedaal Khan underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between Pakistan and the UK. Both sides discussed democratic values, parliamentary cooperation, and various aspects of bilateral relations. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering ties with the UK through parliamentary diplomacy.

Addressing the issue of Palestine, the acting chairman stressed that protecting the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people is a collective responsibility of the global community.

He urged the UK government to play an active role in ending human rights violations in Palestine and to take concrete steps toward ensuring lasting peace in the Middle East. He also called for intensified diplomatic efforts for a just resolution to the conflict.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic potential, Syedaal Khan spoke about the abundant natural resources in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the strategic importance of Gwadar Port.

He stated that effective utilization of these resources could significantly strengthen the national economy.

He also briefed the UK delegation on Gwadar Port’s role as a trade hub, offering vast opportunities for international investors.

The discussions also covered parliamentary proceedings, government-opposition consultations, and legislative matters. Both sides agreed on the need to expand economic and trade relations through enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

In honor of the visiting delegation, a special luncheon was hosted at the Senate Banquet Hall by Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan.

The UK Deputy Speaker appreciated Pakistan’s democratic progress and thanked the acting chairman for his warm hospitality.