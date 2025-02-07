Rs5bn allocated for improvement of SITE industrial area

A meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was held in Sindh Secretariat. Secretary Industries and Commerce Mohammad Yasin Shar Baloch was also present in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the ongoing development projects in the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Rs 5 billion had been approved for the improvement of infrastructure in the site industrial estate Karachi. The site Karachi’s 27 roads had been completed under the local government’s mega development project. He said, ‘For other industrial zones, two billion rupees have been allocated for the improvement of infrastructure ‘. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo directed the officers to use their capabilities for the timely completion of development projects.