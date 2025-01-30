‘Pasoori’ surpasses a billion streams on YouTube Music

Pakistani entertainment continues to rise in popularity worldwide and not just for its dramas and actors, but also for its soulful music. In recent years, many Pakistani drama serials have joined the prestigious Billion Views club on YouTube.

Now, a song from the iconic Coke Studio 14, Pasoori, has achieved this remarkable feat, marking another milestone in the global reach of Lollywood’s musical talent.

The track, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has become the first-ever song from Coke Studio to surpass 1 billion streams on YouTube Music.

The milestone was celebrated by the show’s producer, Xulfi, who shared the news on Instagram, calling it an “unbelievable blessing.” He also posted pictures of the team celebrating, handing out photo frames featuring the song’s title as a token of appreciation. In his heartfelt caption, Xulfi wrote, “Life has been an incredible and unpredictable experience. And THIS happening during this journey is an unbelievable blessing. A Billion Global Streams for Pasoori on YouTube and YouTube Music. The first Coke Studio song to reach a billion.”

Xulfi thanked fans for their support, adding, “This and literally everything happens because of you, the listeners, the audience. Audiences from all over the world. Shukriya for showing how much love you’ve for art and artists. Mubarik ho Zeeshan Sikander. Mehnet rang laye hai.” Pasoori continues to dominate the global music scene, proving the reach and impact of Pakistani music.