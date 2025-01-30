‘The Battle of Algiers’ screened at Alhamra

The Alhamra Film Club is not just a platform for screening classic and contemporary films; it is an initiative dedicated to exploring the art of filmmaking, its history and its profound impact on society.

The enthusiasm surrounding this initiative has been remarkable, as audiences eagerly engage in discussions and gain a deeper appreciation for the cinematic arts. During the screening of The Battle of Algiers, Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, highlighted the significance of the Film Club, stating, “Alhamra Film Club is committed to showcasing the best of Urdu and Punjabi cinema while also encouraging meaningful discussions on film as an art form and its influence on culture and society.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, further emphasized the club’s educational role, stating, “Recently, Alhamra successfully conducted a film workshop, and through this initiative, we aim to connect the younger generation with the art of filmmaking and its importance.” Kazmi said, “Alhmara is progressing with a modern vision, continuously introducing new initiatives that are gaining widespread public acclaim.”

The screening of The Battle of Algiers captivated the audience with its compelling storyline, powerful dialogues, and historical significance. Previously, the club also showcased Jinnah, a film based on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which was met with immense appreciation.

The Alhamra Film Club is a testament to this vision, providing a space for film lovers, students, and creatives to engage with cinema beyond entertainment. This initiative is shaping a more informed and culturally enriched audience.