PTI invites JUI-F to join opposition alliance

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Tuesday, extending an invitation to join the opposition’s grand alliance against the government. According to reports, the PTI delegation included Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Akhunzada Yousafzai. During the meeting, the PTI leaders proposed JUI-F’s participation in the formation of a government-opposing alliance. To facilitate discussions, a joint committee was also formed, comprising Senator Kamran Murtaza from JUI-F and Asad Qaiser from PTI. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ayub expressed concerns about the government’s lack of transparency. He stated, “The government promised an unmonitored meeting with the founding chairman, but failed to fulfill that commitment. Additionally, a raid was conducted at Hamid Raza’s residence. Our efforts here are aimed at promoting democracy.” PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja revealed that the delegation briefed Rehman about the opposition’s stance on key issues, including the reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).