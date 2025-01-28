Marriyum blames Bushra Bibi for Gandapur’s removal from PTI post

Punjab’s Senior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur’s loyalty to Imran Khan was overshadowed by Bushra Bibi’s complaints, leading to his removal as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s provincial president.

In a press statement Marriyum criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan, claiming he prioritises personal gain over loyalty.

“Imran Khan has a history of using friends, colleagues, and workers for his objectives and discarding them like tissue paper,” she remarked.

She accused Imran Khan of exploiting Gandapur during key anti-government campaigns, only to remove him when his loyalty was no longer beneficial.

“Ali Amin actively participated in the May 9 and November 26 campaigns, only to be rewarded with his removal from party leadership,” Marriyum added.

Marriyum further listed examples of individuals she claimed fell victim to Khan’s “opportunistic politics,” including Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and Akbar Babar.

“Imran Khan’s betrayal knows no bounds. He has no loyalty to anyone, not even those who made immense sacrifices for him. Today, no old friend, leader, or supporter stands by his side,” she stated.

The PML-N leader urged the public to understand Imran Khan’s nature and refrain from being part of what she described as “future conspiracies against the state.”

Earlier, PTI announced a key leadership change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stepping down as provincial party president.

Junaid Akbar, a member of the National Assembly, has been appointed as his replacement. The decision was confirmed by PTI leader Salman Akram Raja during a media briefing in Rawalpindi.

Raja stated that Gandapur’s departure from the role was voluntary, allowing him to focus on his responsibilities as chief minister amidst pressing challenges, including law and order issues in the province.

“This decision aligns with Gandapur’s request, as he wanted to dedicate himself entirely to the governance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Raja said.

The leadership change was reportedly discussed during a meeting between Junaid Akbar and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in prison.

Several senior party figures, including Atif Khan, Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, and Mian Farhat Abbas, were also present during the meeting.