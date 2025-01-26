Pakistan Tourism Pavilion shines at Travel & Adventure show New York

The two-day travel & Adventure Show 2025 kicked off in New York on Sunday.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have jointly set up a Pakistan Tourism Pavilion in collaboration with the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York, according to a press release.

A total of 13 Pakistani companies, all provincial tourism departments and PTDC have set up their booths at the Pavilion.

The Pakistan Pavilion proudly received the award for Best Partner Pavilion at the Travel & Adventure Show 2025.

The Pakistan Pavilion, under the banner of the national tourism brand “Salam Pakistan”, was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan. The Minister for Tourism and Law of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad, and the Minister for Planning & Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, were also present.

Additionally, the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and the Trade & Investment Counsellor in New York, Mr. Adnan Mahmood Awan and representatives of PTDC and provincial tourism departments attended the occasion.

The award-winning Pakistan Pavilion showcased Pakistan’s breathtaking tourist destinations, rich cultural heritage, and a wide range of tourism services.

A large number of visitors attended the Pavilion on the first day of the show, expressing keen interest in mountaineering, adventure tourism, and religious tourism.

Aftab Rana, Managing Director of PTDC appreciated the efforts of all the exhibitors under the joint tourism marketing program of PTDC to put up a nice show at this global platform to highlight the rich tourism potential of Pakistan.

Renowned as one of the world’s largest and most influential tourism exhibitions, the Travel & Adventure Show serves as an unparalleled platform for tourism organizations to connect, collaborate, and showcase their unique offerings to a global audience.