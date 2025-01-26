India’s Secular Soul and Hindutva

The Modi administration’s policies, driven by the Hindutva ideology, have significantly eroded India’s image as a secular nation.

Minorities, including Muslims, Christians, and low-caste individuals, are living in increasingly difficult conditions. Reports from various watchdogs highlight the growing ethnic clashes in Manipur, characterized by rising hostility and violence, with hundreds affected by these incidents.

According to the Evangelical Fellowship of India and the United Christian Forum (UCF), there has been a sharp increase in violence against religious minorities over the years: (a) In 2014, when the Modi government came to power, 127 incidents were recorded. (b) In 2021, 327 cases were reported, including 15 attacks or instances of vandalism targeting churches. (c) In 2022, the number rose to 486 incidents, with 115 involving physical violence and 357 cases of intimidation and harassment. (d) By November 2024, a staggering 745 attacks on Christian citizens had been documented.

There has been a significant increase in religious intolerance, particularly towards Christians, leading to an erosion of India’s secular ideals.

Hindu nationalist groups have been accused of perpetrating violence against Christians, including attacks on churches and priests. In some cases, Christians have been accused of attempting to convert Hindus, leading to arrests and detention. The situation has become so dire that some Christians in India are afraid to celebrate Christmas openly.

In pursuance of Hindutva ideology, the Modi-led regime has carried out different amendments to the Citizens Act and NRC which have further added to the plight of minorities already bearing the brunt of the inhumane policies.

Christophe Jaffrelot, while explaining Modi’s fascist mindset in his book ‘Gujarat Under Modi,’ writes that India has detained thousands of government critics, many of whom have yet to face trial. The fact that many are arrested under anti-terrorism laws speaks volumes about how the courts have given the government considerable leeway. He further says that investigative authorities take inordinately long to put together charges. The process itself is a punishment; according to a report by the Delhi-based People’s Union of Civil Liberties, almost all of those accused have been released or granted bail by the court, but often not until years after they were arrested.

Religious hatred and political polarization have put Indian society at the edge of destruction, with minority communities facing an existential threat. The celebration of India’s Republic Day on January 26th has been overshadowed by concerns over the persecution of Muslims, Christians, and other minority communities.

Independent analysts believe that BJP’s actions contradict the core constitutional values of India with the country’s secular credentials under scrutiny by human rights groups and freedom activists. Opposition parties regularly voice concerns that the BJP’s actions are undermining India’s democracy, contributing to growing discrimination and violence against religious minorities, often with support from law enforcement agencies.

The latest remarks by Rahul Gandhi is a case in point wherein he remarked with great concern that BJP and RSS are promoting an anti-constitution and anti-Ambedkar mindset, particularly criticizing Amit Shah’s derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claim that independence is tied to religion undermines the contributions of freedom fighters while marginalizing minorities.

Linking the Ram Temple to independence flies in the face of India’s secular ideals and promotes communal polarization, exacerbating Hindu-Muslim divisions and fueling the Hindutva-driven agenda. Unfortunately, the BJP has weaponized religion to vilify the Congress Party and entrench RSS ideology. By reframing India’s independence narrative in a way that promotes communal polarization, the BJP threatens the country’s diversity and unity, undermining the pluralistic identity that India has long upheld.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.