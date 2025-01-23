Rakhi Sawant is coming to Pakistan

Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant said on Wednesday, that she is coming to Pakistan, to meet showbiz sweetheart Hania Aamir and asked her to receive her at the airport.

Days after challenging Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar for a dance-off, the ‘reality show queen’ Rakhi Sawant announced in her latest Instagram video that she is coming to Pakistan to meet them and even asked the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star to receive her at the airport.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, against the TikTok ban in the country, Sawant, who currently resides in Dubai, UAE, asserted that she will have no option but to move to Pakistan otherwise, if the ban is not lifted.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor then added, “I’m going to Pakistan to meet Hania, Nargis, Deedar and all the other big stars of the country.”

“Hania, do you have space in your home, for your Indian sister, Rakhi Sawant?” she then asked. “Come, pick me up from the airport.” In the end, Sawant expressed her love for the Pakistani A-lister saying, “Hania, I love you.”

Being her adorable self, Aamir responded to the request on her Instagram stories. “Good morning everyone,” she said in the video clip on Thursday morning. “I just want to say that my life was quite sad earlier but then, Rakhi ji came into life.” “Rakhi ji I’m coming to receive you at the airport,” she playfully added.