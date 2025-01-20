Salman Khan addresses Akshay Kumar’s exit from ‘Bigg Boss 18’ finale

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed why fellow A-lister Akshay Kumar walked out from the sets ‘Bigg Boss 18’, without filming his segment for the finale episode.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was set to join Salman Khan on Sunday’s finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, along with his ‘Sky Force’ co-star Veer Pahariya. However, the actor left the set without shooting for his promotional segment for his upcoming film.

It was reported by Indian media earlier that Kumar reached the sets at the given time but the shoot didn’t continue as per schedule as Khan, the host of the reality show for this season, had not come by then.

Reportedly, the ‘Singham Again’ actor waited for an hour before leaving the sets, without filming his part, as he had other professional commitments regarding his film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Reports also suggested that the makers tried to call him back but he refused.

Khan addressed the fiasco during the finale episode when Kumar’s co-star Pahariya joined him on stage with the evicted contestant Eisha Singh to talk about their film. “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left,” explained the ‘Tiger 3’ star.

Notably, filmmakers Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur co-directorial, ‘Sky Force’ co-stars Kumar and Pahariya with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The war thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, ahead of Indian Republic Day.

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss 18’ came to an end last night with Indian film and TV actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the season.