Pakistan, China sign MoU for Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC 2.0

P\akistan and China on Monday signed a memorandum of understaning for Dhabeji SEZ Under CPEC Phase II, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Sindh government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese and local investors on January 18 to establish the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

The agreement, expected to attract $3 billion in investment and generate over 100,000 jobs, marks a significant milestone in strengthening industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The MoU was signed by Sindh Economic Zones Management Company Chief Executive Abdul Azeem Uqaili, Zahir Khan Brothers (ZKB) CEO and Chairman Mohabat Khan, and Cheng Qiang of PowerChina International. The ceremony was held under the support of China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

“This agreement is a landmark achievement for Sindh and Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the ceremony. “The Dhabeji SEZ is poised to reshape Pakistan’s economic landscape by stimulating industrial growth, reducing our reliance on imports, and boosting exports.

This will pave the way for a more self-reliant and sustainable economy.”

The Sindh government has allotted 1,530 acres of land in Thatta for the development of DSEZ, with plans to transform the area into a modern Expatriate Enclave.

The zone will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and attractive tax incentive packages, positioning it as an ideal destination for both local and international businesses.

The project is being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, emphasizing the zone’s potential to attract investment, particularly from Chinese companies seeking to expand their South Asian operations.

The location of DSEZ boasts several strategic advantages. Situated near Port Qasim, the zone provides easy access for the import of raw materials and export of finished goods, minimizing inland transportation costs and saving time. Additionally, the site is only 35 kilometers from Karachi Airport via the national highway, further enhancing its logistical connectivity. “This Priority Project under CPEC will facilitate potential investors to start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan,” highlighted the CM.