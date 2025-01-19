Qatar-returned family looted in Rawalpindi

A Qatar-returned family was robbed in Rawalpindi by armed men dressed in police uniforms on Sunday.

As per details, a Qatar-returned family was robbed near Ayub Park by armed men donning police uniforms. The gang looted jewelry worth millions, along with local and foreign currency, before fleeing the scene.

According to the affected family, they had just arrived in Pakistan and were on their way to Mirpur when the incident occurred. The robbers, disguised as police officers, had set up a fake checkpoint and were equipped with wireless communication devices to enhance their deception. The gang consisted of three individuals who carried out the robbery using a car. Police have confirmed the use of fake uniforms in the heist and have investigated the matter. In a separate incident in July, last year, robbers looted valuables from a Saudi Arabia-returned family in the limits of Karachi’s Aziz Bhatti police station. The robbers intercepted the Saudi Arabia-returned family at their doorstep and looted cash, important documents and other valuables. The police registered a case against four unknown persons at the complaint of Ahmed, the member of the affected family.