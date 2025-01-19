Electricity for remote areas tops govt’s agenda: Awais Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari reaffirmed Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government’s commitment to public welfare, saying provision of electricity to remote areas was top priority.

He made these remarks while addressing the residents of Sakhi Sarwar, a suburban area of Dera Ghazi Khan, during a visit. Accompanied by Punjab Assembly Member Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, senior PML-N leader Haji Malik Irshad Hussain, and other notables, the minister said the PML-N government was dedicated to improving the living standard of the common man through practical measures. “We are working tirelessly to steer the country out of economic challenges and provide an affordable electricity to all. Resolving public issues is our utmost priority,” he added. The minister inspected the cleanliness campaign under the Suthra Punjab initiative and expressed concern over inadequate sanitation condition in the area. He directed the local administration to address the issue immediately and ensure proper waste management.