Post-Conviction Rhetoric

The accountability court has finally announced the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

This verdict is going to impact the already turbulent political landscape in many ways. The conviction of the former Prime Minister and first lady on charges of financial corruption and misuse of authority is an extraordinary development.

One should not ignore that such high profile convictions of former heads of executive mark dark blot on the credibility of the state in comity of nations. Ripples in the ranks and files of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are understandable. Proven involvement of founding party chairman in corruption case is a big dent to the PTI’s traditional narrative adopted against the corrupt practices of political opponents.

Disappointment and anguish of PTI supporters is oozing out on social media and digital platforms in very unpleasant manner. Ironically, central leadership of the party has not shown much sensibility to handle the situation after the much talked about convection in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to keen legal experts, conviction was obvious and inevitable amid questionable performance of PTI’s legal team. Reportedly, defense lawyers failed in effectively cross examining the evidences presented from prosecution side. Likewise, ample time granted for cross questioning the witnesses was wasted due to incoherent strategy.

Legal battles can only be fought with evidence-based arguments.

Strangely, legal wizards of PTI laid more emphasis on floating politicized narratives instead of paying requisite attention to the legal arguments. As expected, this poor legal strategy led to the conviction of former prime minister and first lady for 14 and 7 years respectively. Despite being a big political blow, the conviction is not the end of world for PTI and legal course to seek relieve from judiciary is very much open. Unfortunately, party seems more inclined towards projecting victimhood and seeking public sympathies by overplaying religious card.

This strategy merits introspection for many ill effects. Disappointingly, some senior leaders of PTI have criticized the conviction as a punitive action for founding chairman’s religious inclinations and religious faithfulness. Such statements laced with religious emotions might fetch some extra sympathies of simple minded public but battle on legal front cannot be won with populist narratives.

Few loyalists of the former prime minister have been accusing the present party leadership of showing least interest in release of founding chairman from prison. Government spokespersons are leaving no stone unturned to demonize the PTI leadership amid verdict of accountability court. Ministers are vigorously targeting the PTI for repeated exploitation of religious sentiments in defense of the convicted couple.

Exchange of harsh statements from both camps is multiplying the toxicity in already tense political environment. Ruling side should control the extraordinary over-excitement on the conviction of major political opponent.

Our peculiar political history is full of such convictions and subsequent surprising acquittals. Few years back, the leadership of PMLN was also facing similar challenges in the corridors of the accountability courts. Ironically, PTI being on helm of affairs in those days, was always seen jubilating the convictions of political opponents using traditional arguments in favor of strict accountability.

Only difference between both sides seems vigorous exploitation of religious card by the PTI narrative builders. As far as credibility of accountability process is considered, opposition quarters facing the heat of oven had never shown any sign of satisfaction amid serious objections on the transparency and purity of intentions.

This disturbing state of accountability process gets murkier with the subsequent reversal of serious convictions. This question merits deliberation that why do most of the rulers face corruption allegations immediately after getting out of the government and eventually land in jail?

More intriguing question is that why the high profile convictions could not sustain and evaporate after a certain period of time. Credibility of the government, opposition and above all the judiciary is getting weaker with every passing day amid questionable accountability episodes. Conviction of former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case should be taken as an eye opening episode in PTI camp.

A well laid out legal appeal and rationale political strategy should be preferred over misplaced agitation and over exploitation of religiously driven populist rhetoric. Justified disposal of 190 million British pounds, if presented in the court in correct legal context, may ease the pressure from PTI’s founding chairman.

Fire brand spokespersons, foreign based activists and social media influencers are more inclined to cash the victimhood of former prime minister.

The writer is a student.