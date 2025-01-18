Al-Qadir varsity ‘under my control’ now, says Punjab CM

After the conviction of ex-premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust University case, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the varsity “is now under my control” and scholarships would also be given to its students.

“[Accountability] court has handed over control of the varsity to the government following the verdict of the £190 million case,” said CM Maryam addressing an event of Honhaar Scholarship Programme at the University of Okara.

An accountability court handed down a 14-year sentence to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan and a seven-year sentence to his wife besides slapping heavy fines on them earlier today.

As per the verdict, the former prime minister has been convicted for “corrupt practices” and “misuse of authority”, while the first lady has been convicted for “involvement in illegal activities”.

The judge directed the authorities to hand over the custody of Al-Qadir Trust University to the federal government led by CM Maryam’s uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as the £190m case involved allegations that Khan and other accused in 2019 adjusted Rs50 billion – amounting to £190 million at the time – sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government during his tenure as the country’s prime minister.

She said that “theft has been proven in the Al-Qadir Trust case as its verdict came in today. “Imran Khan is the first [former] prime minister who has been caught red-handed while committing corruption,” added CM Maryam.

The chief minister said that she saw a video of some students who had invited her to visit them. “Students will get religious and conventional education at the varsity and I will also award scholarships and laptops to them,” she added.

“I want to hand over scholarships to our children, not petrol bombs. Those children who have been given petrol bombs are now in jail. They were encouraged to attack police and blindly believe whatever content they watch on social media.”

The chief minister was referring to the PTI protesters who have been facing jail terms and sentences following violent protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26 last year.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leader said that the country needs unity and peace, not hatred and chaos.

She asked students to become the strength of the province’s progress. “Your energy is what I need because you all are my core strength. To bring development to this province, I rely on your dedication,” CM Maryam added.