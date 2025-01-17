Pakistan set to launch its first fully indigenous satellite

Continuing its strides toward excellence in space technology, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is all set to launch its first fully indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite on Friday (today).

The landmark event will take place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC) in China, symbolizing a significant leap in Pakistan’s space journey and a testament to its growing technological expertise.

Designed and developed entirely by Pakistani engineers, EO-1 represents a breakthrough in the country’s space science capabilities. The satellite, equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology, is expected to provide substantial benefits across various sectors, including agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

This achievement aligns with Pakistan’s National Space Policy and reinforces its commitment to harnessing advanced technologies for national progress.

“This is a historic milestone for Pakistan,” said Zain Bukhari, an expert at SUPARCO, in an interview with APP. “EO-1 is equipped with a high-resolution camera that will capture detailed images of Earth, offering multiple applications. It is the first satellite fully designed and manufactured locally by SUPARCO’s engineers, demonstrating the nation’s capability to achieve self-reliance in space technology.”

“The satellite has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its operational readiness, and Friday’s launch is expected to be a proud moment for the entire nation”, he said.

Recalling the country’s achievements, Zain Bukhari who is General Manager at SUPARCO, shared that Pakistan’s space journey began in 2011 with the launch of PakSat-1R, a communication satellite developed with the support of China, which continues to function effectively.

SUPARCO achieved another milestone in 2018 by launching two satellites-PakTES-1A and Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1-on the same launcher with China’s assistance. While in 2024, the successful launch of PakSat-MM1-a communication satellite- brought high-speed internet to remote areas, further solidifying Pakistan’s space ambitions.

The expert shared that SUPARCO also facilitated the development of the iCube Qamar satellite in 2024, a project led by students of the Institute of Space Technology (IST). The satellite, which observed the lunar surface and captured real-time images, not only showcased local talent but also encouraged the younger generation to pursue careers in space science.