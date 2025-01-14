Punjab CM launches free 3-marla plot scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a scheme to provide three marla free plots to deserving and underprivileged individuals.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Punjab, inaugurated the Maskan-e-Ravi ‘Zahra Homes’in Kala Shah Kaku, Express News reported.

During the event, she visited Maskan Ravi and conducted a detailed inspection.

The Chief Minister handed over allotment letters and keys to 100 families. She expressed satisfaction with the quality and amenities of Maskan-e-Ravi ‘Zahra Homes’. Maryam Nawaz was earlier briefed about the prpject.

The briefing stated that 100 houses had been initially constructed in Mohalla Nehra Pur on Kala Khatta Road in Lahore. Each house in Zahra Homes is 400 square feet and includes two bedrooms, one kitchen, one bathroom, and a courtyard.

According to the briefing, using TREND EPS Smart Panel Technology, Zahra Homes has been earthquake-resistant, energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable. A 5 kW solar system will power each house in Maskan Ravi. The community will have access to an RO plant for clean water and a school, playground, mosque, and dispensary.

The briefing also mentioned that the Maskan Ravi Housing Scheme is a joint initiative by RUDA and EPS Solutions Pakistan. A documentary highlighting the services and projects of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif was presented during the event.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed Honhaar merit scholarship cheques among students of Bahawalpur Division at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif mingled with the students present at the event. She invited squash player Sohail Adnan, who won the British Junior Championship Under 13, to sit beside her and also presented him with a prize cheque of 5 million rupees. The Chief Minister sat among the students and engaged in conversation. At the request of the students, CM Maryam Nawaz joined them in singing the national anthem. Following her instructions, a guard of honor was presented in honor of the students. A disciplined police contingent gave a general salute to the students.

The Chief Minister also called over special needs students who were singing to express her affection. A documentary about the merit awards was presented at the event. A total of 3,011 students from Bahawalpur Division received merit scholarships amounting to 173.2 million rupees. After Lahore Division, Bahawalpur Division received the highest number of merit scholarships, with 2,296 students from public sector universities awarded 147.1 million rupees in scholarships. Additionally, 400 students from colleges in Bahawalpur Division received 8 million rupees in merit scholarships. Medical college students, numbering 315, were awarded scholarships totaling 18.1 million rupees. Over 11,000 students from four divisions have received more than 720 million rupees in merit scholarships.