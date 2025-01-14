Qureshi, D. Yasmin and others indicted in May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, conducting jail trials for three high-profile cases, including the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, Monday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, reported 24NewsHD TV channel Monday. Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were charged in the Askari Tower attack, while Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid faced charges related to other incidents. Among those indicted were Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Alia Hamza, and Rubina Jameel, who appeared in court alongside other accused who are on bail. The court, presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Manzar Ali Gul at Kot Lakhpat Jail, summoned prosecution witnesses for January 23. Special Prosecutor Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan attended the hearing, although other prosecutors were absent due to stringent security measures. The court adjourned the Jinnah House attack case until January 27 and the Mughalpura police vehicle burning case until January 23, with the Special Prosecutor seeking amendments to the charge sheet. Defense lawyers Rana Mudassar Umar and Burhan Muazzam Malik represented the accused, who have been directed to ensure their attendance at the next hearing.