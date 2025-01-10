Security forces kill five terrorists in DI Khan IBO

Five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said security forces conducted an IBO in DI Khan’s general area of Maddi on the “reported presence” of terrorists.

It said security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists at their location due to which, five, including ringleader Shafiullah alias Shafi were “sent to hell”. It added that they were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and targeted killings of innocent civilians. The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from them. Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists, the statement said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for the operation.

In separate messages, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces. The president said, “The security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism. The entire nation is united against terrorism.”

He also reiterated the commitment to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

PM Shehbaz praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel participating in the operation.

“We will continue the war against the scourge of terrorism until its complete elimination from the country. The entire nation stands in support of its brave forces in the war against terrorism.

The people of Pakistan also pay tribute to the security forces who participated in the war against the enemies of the country without caring for their lives,” the prime minister said.

Separately, three civilians were injured in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a truck carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Friday in Balochistan’s Chaman city, according to the police.

A statement from Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police’s office, said that a blast from a motorcycle planted with an IED targeted an FC truck carrying personnel from an army fort to an FC fort.

It added that all FC personnel remained unharmed while three civilians were injured in the incident, with two sustaining minor injuries and provided treatment on the spot while the third was moved to a hospital.

A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a “cowardly act”, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

Rind said the culprits would be brought to justice and all resources were being used to maintain law and order. He urged the public to inform the administration about suspicious activities.