Musk-owned Starlink gets registered with SECP

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday confirmed that the satellite-based internet-providing company Starlink, owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, was registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“[Following the approval] the space board authority is looking into various technical aspects and we have communicated [about this] to Starlink,” she said while speaking to the media. Furthermore, the IT minister said, a regulatory regime was being worked out so that all low earth orbit (LEO) satellite companies including Starlink “is open to all international companies”. The development came two days after Musk confirmed that he was awaiting Islamabad’s approval to launch Starlink in Pakistan. He made the remarks while responding to messages on social media platform X by a Pakistani social media activist.

Meanwhile, officials -said that international consultants were on board to work out a “regulatory framework for non-jurisdictional and non-stationery low earth orbits”.

“These satellites may interfere in the local frequency so a comprehensive policy is being prepared covering all aspects,” they said. “We are preparing an overall regulatory regime for such issues. LEO satellite no other country in the region has it yet,” the officials added.

The country has been grappling with slow internet since last year alongside ban on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with the government consistently blaming submarine cable faults, while reports hint at possible experimentation with a “firewall” by authorities.

According to a list issued by Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Pakistan was ranked 100 out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds with a download speed of 20.61Mbps and upload speed of 8.53Mbps.