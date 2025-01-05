How is Emmad Irfani related to Allama Iqbal?

Do you know? Showbiz heartthrob Emmad Irfani is related to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

During his recent appearance on PTV’s ‘Virsa: Heritage Revived’, hosted by philanthropist, ex-politician and grandson of Allama Iqbal, Yousuf Salahuddin, actor Emmad Irfani took everyone by surprise when he revealed his blood relation with the host as well as the Poet of East.

“It’s always a great learning experience visiting Uncle Yousuf,” said Irfani, before the host went on to introduce his family lineage with the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star.

Salahuddin disclosed that Irfani’s great-grandmother was the sister of Allama Iqbal.

“I used to watch this Virsa evening on TV and YouTube but this is my first live experience here today and I can understand the magic and beauty of it and the contribution that everyone is making to keep Pakistan’s culture and music alive,” expressed the actor.

On the work front, Emmad Irfani most recently won global recognition for his role as Adeel, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa and showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir, and co-starring Naeema Butt.

Previously, he has garnered acclaim for his stellar performances in hit projects, including, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Jalan’ and ‘Shikwa’ among others.