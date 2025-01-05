CM Sindh launches highway rescue operations for 1122

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Highway Rescue Operations under the Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122, calling it a “major milestone” in the province’s efforts to ensure public safety.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Shah highlighted his government’s commitment to addressing Karachi’s longstanding issues, stating, “Karachi has many problems, but we have resolved many of them.”

The chief minister said the initiative aligns with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s directive to implement water supply and drainage schemes across the province. “This is a significant step in our struggle to make Sindh safer, stronger, and more prosperous. Rescue 1122 is a top-tier emergency service meeting global standards,” Shah said.

He noted that the modern Central Command and Control Centre for Rescue 1122 was inaugurated in Karachi in 2022. The newly launched satellite stations will extend emergency services beyond major highways and motorways to nearby communities.

Rescue 1122, established with World Bank support, now operates fully under the Sindh Rehabilitation Department. Shah added that its workers receive professional training at international-standard academies to provide high-quality emergency response services.

“Our government is equipping Rescue 1122 with state-of-the-art machinery, including modern tools and equipment, to ensure world-class emergency support for Sindh’s people,” he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the combination of trained personnel and advanced equipment would save lives and deliver timely assistance to those in need.

“Rescue 1122 will provide immense relief during emergencies, ensuring timely support to the vulnerable,” Shah remarked. The initiative marks a key advancement in enhancing emergency services across Sindh, according to provincial authorities.