Remembering Salman Taseer – A Tribute to a Fearless Visionary

“Meri vafaen yaad karoge,

Rooge, fariyad karoge,

Choro b Taseer ki baatein,

Kab tak usko yaad kroge,”

wrote Dr MD Taseer, a literary giant known for breathing a new life into progressive Urdu literature. Little did he know that his words would prove to be a perfect tribute to his own son.

In the tapestry of Pakistan’s history, few threads are as vibrant and complex as that of Salman Taseer—a man whose violent death forever etched his name in our collective memory. Fourteen years later, his life still stands as a testament to resilience, intellect, and unwavering commitment to justice, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate in our hearts and minds.

Born into a world brimming with possibilities, Taseer’s academic journey took him from St. Anthony’s School and Government College Lahore to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. His foray into the professional realm began in 1974 when he established KPMG, Taseer Hadi, a pioneering accountancy firm. In 1996, he acted like a true business visionary, founding the World Call group, which became a cornerstone of Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape. His ventures did not stop there; the 2000s saw him branch into media and real estate, launching influential projects such as Business Plus, Daily Times, and various shopping malls and residential developments.

Yet it was not just business acumen that defined Taseer; it was his deep-seated passion for human rights. Taseer’s unwavering commitment to justice first made him see an appeal in the Bhutto manifesto. In “Bhutto: A Political Biography,” he recalls the electrifying moment he first heard Bhutto speak where “his youthfulness, his rhetorical powers, his fashionable left-wing views, and his fervent Pakistani nationalism all served to captivate (him).”

Soon, he became a leading voice in the fight against oppressive regimes, famously advocating for human rights and basic freedoms.

One of the most poignant chapters in his life was his defence of Asia Bibi, a young woman sentenced to death under Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws. Taseer became her unwavering champion, advocating for her freedom and calling for a critical examination of these draconian laws. His courageous discourse on the misuse of blasphemy laws set him apart as a voice of reason amid rising extremism, even as it ultimately cost him his life. There are not many men who can dare say “If I do not stand by my conscience, then who will?”

On that fateful day, January 4, 2011, Salman Taseer spoke his last words on social media, sharing an Urdu couplet, that encapsulated his indomitable spirit,

“Mera Azm Itna Buland Hai Ke Paraye Sholon Ka Dar Nahin, Mujhe Khauf Aatish-e-Gul Se, Yeh Kahin Chaman Ko Jala Na Day!””

Just hours later, he was killed by a member of his own security detail, a chilling reminder of the cost of standing up for what is right. His assassination sent shockwaves throughout the nation and beyond, with many publications declaring it one of the most traumatic events in recent Pakistani history.

The aftermath of his death was equally harrowing. His son, Shahbaz, was kidnapped not long after, a reminder of the dangerous world in which they lived. Yet, even in those dark days, the fight for justice persisted. Asia Bibi’s case became a focal point for global attention, culminating in a landmark Supreme Court decision that not only exonerated her but also served as a posthumous victory for Taseer’s legacy.

Salman Taseer was not just a politician. He was a visionary, a fierce advocate, and a voice for the voiceless. His intellect and moderation were matched only by his fearlessness. He stood resolute against the tide of oppression and injustice, embodying hope for a brighter future.

Lahore still remembers his charm, his sharp wit, and his ability to articulate the struggles of the downtrodden. He inspired many, leading by example as he navigated the corridors of power while never losing sight of the real issues plaguing our society.

Salman Taseer embraced life with fervour and fought for what he believed in, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Today, tomorrow and always, let us carry forward his legacy of courage, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of justice for all. He may no longer walk among us, but his vision for a better Pakistan lives on.