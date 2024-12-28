Two journalist bodies sign MoU to assist each other

For the first time in the history of Lahore, the Punjab Revenue Journalist Association and the Health Reporters Association have entered an agreement to assist each other members.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Health Reporters Association Chairman Mian Naveed said revenue journalists will assist health reporters while covering stories regarding revenue departments and in return the Health Reporters Association will assist members of the Punjab Revenue Journalist Association while seeking medical cover in different public healthcare institutes.

For his turn, Mian Naveed said it was a welcome step. “We will assist revenue journalists while seeking medical services in different hospitals.” Punjab Revenue Journalist Association President Amir Butt said that the motive of the MoU will boost mutual cooperation between the two journalist bodies.