Tarar lauds Christian community’s sacrifices, services for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday that the Christian community has rendered immense sacrifices and services for Pakistan.

Delivering his speech at a special event organized on the occasion of Christmas here, he said the Christian community also played a prominent role in the Pakistan Movement.

The Christian community, he said was advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of development and progress.

Wishing Merry Christmas to Christian brothers and sisters, he said he was glad to represent 70 thousand Christians in his constituency.

“During the election campaign, I received immense love and affection from the Christian community in my constituency”, he remarked.

The minister said that the white colour in the national flag represented minorities and the Christian community has always kept the flag high.

He said the body of a brave soldier Haroon William was draped in a national flag, who sacrificed his life in line of duty.

He maintained that the Christian community has created eternal stories of sacrifices.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also gave laptops and scholarships to Christian students on merit, Attaullah Tarar said.

Stressing the need for the promotion of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country, he said the government was trying hard to protect the rights of minorities.

Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended warm greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. He said that this day is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood.

He said that Prophet Isa (AS) was sent into this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for all humanity.

He has said that Prophet Isa (AS) preached the high values of tolerance, love and compassion.

The Interior Minister said that along with happiness, this day also gives a message of respect for humanity.

He said that the focus of the teachings of Prophet Isa (AS) was not one class but the whole of humanity.

He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah added the white colour to the national flag for minorities.

He stated that it is our duty to protect the rights of minorities and that all minority communities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom in every way.

He highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of minority communities.

He further said that the role of the Christian community in the construction and development of Pakistan is beyond doubt.

He prayed that Christmas may bring more success and happiness for the Christian community.

Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that Hazrat Isa (AS) gave message of love, peace and tolerance.

In his message issued here on occasion of Christmas he said, “Pakistan believes in religious tolerance, brotherhood besides protecting rights of minorities.”

He said that Christian community living in the country had played great role in development of Pakistan adding that the community had proved their mettle in different fields of life as well.

Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community across the country, on the occasion of Christmas.

He emphasized that Christmas is a celebration of peace, love, respect for one another and sharing happiness.

Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted that the message of Christmas is one of love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood values that form the foundation of human life.

The Governor acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Christian community in the development, prosperity and stability of the country. He pointed out that Pakistan’s constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their faith.

Faisal Karim Kundi called on everyone to work together to build a peaceful, prosperous and developed society.

He stressed that it is crucial, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to promote religious harmony at this time.

He reaffirmed that the protection of minority rights is constitutionally guaranteed, ensuring that they can practice their religious rituals and celebrations freely.

The Governor concluded by urging all citizens to set aside differences and remain united for the creation of a better, harmonious society.

He reaffirmed his commitment, as a Pakistani, to strengthen the nation’s role in promoting development, peace and love.

Ch Salik

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the occasion of Christmas.

In his Christmas message, the minister highlighted the significance of the festival, noting that it embodies universal values of love, brotherhood, tolerance, and selflessness-principles vital for the progress of any society.

He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a nation founded on equality, freedom, and the protection of all communities, irrespective of religion, profession, or ethnicity. The Constitution of Pakistan, he said, guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens, ensuring inclusivity and fairness.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Christian community, Chaudhry Salik commended their pivotal role in Pakistan’s development, national defense, judiciary, and various other fields.

Addressing global challenges, the minister expressed concern over the rise of religious intolerance in recent decades, underlining the need to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance. “Pakistan is currently navigating a challenging phase in its history, and it is imperative for us to unite as one nation to ensure its development and prosperity,” he said.

The minister called on citizens to embrace the spirit of Christmas by fostering religious tolerance and brotherhood, turning Pakistan into a beacon of peace. “This country belongs to all of us. Let us work together to overcome its challenges and build a brighter future,” he concluded.