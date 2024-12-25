Hania opens up about her dark childhood

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir opened up on her dark childhood which eventually led to her becoming the bubbly and generally positive person that she is now.

In her latest interview with an Indian YouTube channel, Hania Aamir talked about her childhood when she was a ‘weird, smart and funny’ kid, who had a ‘huge obsession’ with colouring her hair. The celebrity mentioned that she even attempted to do it herself once.

However, speaking about her core childhood memory, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star confessed, “Honestly, my childhood was kind of dark.”

“And I think when you see a lot of sad people around you it just gives you this superpower of being grateful for everything, dealing with things and having a positive outlook on life,” she described. “And then innately, also of becoming funny and cracking jokes just to get through the difficult situation.”

“So my childhood was full of getting through it and that became a huge part of my personality. So even now, anything may happen and I’ll be ready for it,” added Aamir.

On the work front, she most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.