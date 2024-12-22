Blu Pottery — Reviving a dying ancient art

Costly apparatus, lack of finances and diminishing skilled labor had put the unique and globally acknowledged Blue Pottery and Kashigari profession under threat despite efforts to preserve this centuries old art by a few working hands and the government institutions.

The Kashigari (designing) work on pots is a traditional art of South Punjab. The blue pottery art originated from China and reached sub-continent through Iran. Similarly, when Arabs entered Sindh Valley and Muhammad Bin Qasim conquered Multan in 712 A.D, he was also accompanied by some experts of “Kashi”.

About word Kashigari, it is related to “Koshan”, the famous city of Iran and “Kashgar”, a popular city of China. The art became very popular and was transferred from one generation to another over the decades.

As commonly this art involves costly material and skillful workers, heirs of the past expert families gradually converted to other modes of earning showing least interest to their ancestral profession.

“Blue pots manufacturing is not an easy task. It required proper skill and commitment,” stated Muhammad Imran, a master Kashigar. “Its various operations body formation, filtration, slip formation, casting, pug milling, jiggering, cutting and joining, drying, finishing, biscuit firing, kashi, cleaning, glazing and glost firing need untiring efforts and high skillfulness .”

He informed that pots were baked on 1200 Celsius degree and temperature is increased very slowly to save pots from cracking. “We prepare quality products and can earn sufficient income if there is proper marketing for export of our pottery.”

About challenge, he said, it is difficult to install new unit for blue pots because it requires minimum Rs five million.

Blue pottery is also a microcosm of the Sufi mausoleums dotting Multan and Sindh with its motifs taken from Persian and Turkic calligraphy and miniatures. But, despite its popularity, artisans face challenges like limited access to resources, economic instability and competition with mass-produced goods.

Artisan Allah Rakha, engaged in this business for years also sees vast potential in this sector but he complained of electricity and gas tariff.

“As this pottery reflects our culture abroad and we can also earn sufficient revenue with their exports, the government should incentivize this sector,” he said. “Cost of gas and electricity sometimes become unbearable. It adds to our expenditure as well as shrink profit and affect exports.”

He also complained of customs authorities who he said, open up the shipment carelessly sometimes breaking our pottery. “Similarly once opened each and every item, it is very difficult to pack them again in the same manner as packed at factories.”

Multan’s blue pottery has gained international recognition, with collectors and enthusiasts from around the world appreciating its beauty and craftsmanship. The demand for these pieces continues to grow, boosting the craft’s global profile.

But with modernization of society and changing traditions, this art gradually reached the verge of extinction. Although Institute of Blue Pottery Development (IBPD) Multan was striving hard to keep this art alive and promoting cultural identity of the region, yet some more measures were needed facilitate artisans and streamline its marketing and exports.

Manager and Deputy Manager of the Institute mentioned to different initiatives for protection and growth of this sector.

“Our institute provides training to students, offer common facility services to local blue pottery manufacturing units,” informed Asad Khan, Manager IBPD. “We also conduct research, exploration of cheapest pottery raw material and develop suitable designs that depict our culture and history and meet modern day requirements.”

Asad said the favorite color of these experts is blue. “Multan has hundreds of shrines and other historic buildings and all these buildings contained three shades of the blue colour.”

Deputy Manager, Naveed Jameel said the Institute of Blue Pottery Development was preparing over 200 articles including complete range of dinner-set, water- set, tea-set, soup-set, show-pieces, planters and many other things.

“IBPD purchases raw clay from Tharparkar, Swat and Quetta. Blue pots are much liked by people, especially elite class and foreigners,” he said. “Similarly, blue pots are also favorite choice of big hotels and restaurants.”

Naveed said, IBPD was playing important role in revival of blue pots and has imparted training to hundreds of students. “Our institute started classes in 2006. Students are also given scholarships in line with different programs of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).”

He informed that at present 100 students were availing training facility in Kashigari, Mould making, Casting and Firing Techniques in Ceramics as the Institute is also working on Ceramics-I, Computer Graphics, Art and Designing Specialization in Kashigrai, Sculpture, Calligraphy, Auto CAD/CCA courses.

Naveed said good number of university students also learn Kashigari at our Institute as IBPD also provide students internship opportunity. “Ambassadors from various countries also visit our Institute and express interest in blue pottery.” Since this profession has potential to grow within the country and abroad, therefore, the concerned departments must pay proper heed in its promotion to help earn artisans respectable living as well as bring foreign exchange to national kitty by exploring export markets.