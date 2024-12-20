Cardi B demands Offset sign divorce papers in scathing messages

Cardi B is back on bad terms with Offset. The “WAP” singer-who tied the knot with the Migos rapper in 2017-called out her estranged husband in a fiery message online, asking him to finalize their divorce in response to him telling her that she’s focused on the wrong goals.

“Nobody win when the fam fight,” Offset wrote in a now-deleted Dec. 18 post to X. “stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain’t the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d–k and tryna make me look bad.”

The 33-year-old concluded his post with, “focus bra this s–t is whack from us both honestly.”

For her part, Cardi-who shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a three-month-old baby girl with Offset-spoke her truth and let the rapper know he had it all wrong.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d–k??” she wrote in her own now-deleted post to X. “You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!!”

To round out her message, the 32-year-old added, “F–k off and sign the papers TODAY.”

While the heated exchange is not entirely off brand for the couple-who confirmed in August that Cardi had filed for divorce again-it’s a stark shift from just four days before when Cardi explained the two were back on good terms.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said on a live X Spaces audio broadcast Dec. 14, per the Instagram account The Jasmine Brand. “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”

Cardi-who had also appeared at Offset’s birthday party in Miami that same day, according to Page Six-also noted that she had lately been “really happy.”

“For the past three months, it’s been drama, it’s been arguing, it’s been craziness,” she continued. “But this week it’s been, like, eight days that it’s been no drama, it’s no bulls–t, it’s getting to a point everybody’s moving on healthy.”