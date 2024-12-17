Sana Faysal opens up on her first divorce

Sana Faysal, wife of celebrated actor-host Faysal Quraishi, disclosed that she married the celebrity for an escape while going through a difficult divorce.

During a recent conversation with her star-husband Faysal Quraishi, on his podcast, celebrity wife Sana Faysal shared that she was going through a difficult time in her life and decided to accept the actor’s proposal for a safe escape from her previous marriage. However, Sana recalled being accused of getting divorced from her first husband, only to marry Faysal. “It was absolutely not the case,” she maintained.

“I was going through a very difficult phase at that time and I was looking for an escape, which I could see only in you. Therefore I married you as an escape for myself,” she told her husband, admitting to self-doubt days after their nikkah.

During the same conversation, she mentioned that the couple had initially decided upon solemnising the nikkah only, during the month of Ramadan, with the rukhsati planned for months later. However, the actor wanted to bring his wife home at the same time, due to which the couple got married in an intimate affair.

“It was a very simple wedding and I brought Sana home literally in a pair of clothes,” Faysal said, to which his wife also gave her confirmation and shared that her parents gave her gifts and jewellery later.

Notably, Faysal Quraishi married for the third time to his now-wife Sana in 2010. The couple shares two kids together, a daughter named Aayat and a son, Farmaan.

Moreover, the ‘Log Kya Kahengy’ actor also has an elder daughter Hanish from his first marriage and she lives with his mother and veteran actor Afshan Qureshi.