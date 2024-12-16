SNGPL intensifies anti-gas theft operations

As part of its relentless crackdown on gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has taken firm action in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad. During the latest operations, 611 illegal connections were disconnected, and fines totaling Rs. 3.8 million were imposed on violators.

In Lahore, SNGPL teams disconnected 14 illegal connections and imposed fines amounting to Rs. 1.66 million. The Faisalabad regional team severed five illegal connections, addressed one compressor-related violation, and imposed fines of Rs. 0.02 million. Similarly, in Sheikhupura, fines of Rs. 1.34 million were levied on offenders involved in gas pilferage.

The Gujranwala region saw one illegal connection disconnected, with fines amounting to Rs. 0.61 million imposed on violators. In Bahawalpur, teams disconnected one illegal connection and addressed 23 compressor-related cases, while in Multan, 23 illegal connections were severed during the raids. In Sahiwal, SNGPL disconnected one illegal connection and one compressor-related case, imposing fines totaling Rs. 0.23 million. Meanwhile, a significant operation in Karak resulted in the disconnection of 541 illegal connections and the lodging of four FIRs against individuals involved in gas theft. SNGPL reiterates its commitment to eradicating gas theft to ensure uninterrupted and efficient service to its valued consumers.